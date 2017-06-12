Perficient Repatriating Offshore Capital
"Our successful and profitable operations in China have allowed us to build cash balances greater than we plan to permanently deploy in the region," said Paul E. Martin, chief financial officer. "We will use this capital to help further invest and hire domestically, reduce borrowing costs, and to help fund mergers and acquisitions.
