Payroll Problems Make Employees Go Job Hunting
Payroll problems may be the fastest way to send top talent to the exits. According to a new survey from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated , about half of the American workforce will begin searching for a new job after experiencing just two issues with their paycheck, an alarming rate that highlights the fragility of a carefully cultivated employee experience if organizations can't first deliver on core business processes.
