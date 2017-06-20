Pair charged with robbing Dixie Highway bank

According to his arrest report, on Thursday morning around 9:30, Amin McDonald, 38, walked into the BB&T Bank on Dixie Highway, showed a teller a demand note and walked back out with cash. McDonald fled the scene and met up with Chantrea Terry, 25, when they were spotted by police near Lewiston Place and Dixie Highway, LMPD said.

