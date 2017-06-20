Pair charged with robbing Dixie Highway bank
According to his arrest report, on Thursday morning around 9:30, Amin McDonald, 38, walked into the BB&T Bank on Dixie Highway, showed a teller a demand note and walked back out with cash. McDonald fled the scene and met up with Chantrea Terry, 25, when they were spotted by police near Lewiston Place and Dixie Highway, LMPD said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC