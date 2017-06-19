Oracle's Quarter: Taken At The Flood

Oracle's Quarter: Taken At The Flood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

While the company's shares are not particularly cheap based on standard valuation parameters, they will now appeal to a class of investors and thus should continue to achieve positive alpha. In 1759, in the midst of what was the 7 Years' War, Britain crushed France in a series of decisive battles that led from the Plains of Abraham in front of Quebec, to the capture of Guadeloupe in the West Indies, the triumph of the British-allied armies at the Battle of Minden , the victory over the French and their allies in Madras in India, and the decisive naval triumph in Quiberon Bay off the coast of Brittany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,746 • Total comments across all topics: 281,999,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC