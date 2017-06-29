Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text Corporation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC