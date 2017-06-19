New Stratasys Aerospace Solution Aimed at Facilitating the 3D...
Stratasys Ltd . , the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, has introduced at the Paris Airshow - Hall 4, Stand C208 - the Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution - a new 3D printing solution based on its Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer for producing aircraft interior parts which meet stringent FAA and EASA certification requirements.
