New IT' demands more STEM graduates

Read more: Sun-Star

THE country needs more students to take the science, technology, engineering, and math track to address a demand for knowledge process outsourcing talent, an executive said. Bhaskar Ghosh, Accenture Technology Services group chief executive, said the requirements of "the new information technology," which includes artificial intelligence , augmented and virtual reality, as well as the Internet of Things, would require workers to scale up their skills.

Chicago, IL

