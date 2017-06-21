Mitek Names SaaS Veteran Jeff Davison as Chief Financial Officer

Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced that Jeff Davison has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2017. "Jeff brings a wealth of financial, operational and public company experience, and extensive SaaS expertise that will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team as Mitek continues to evolve into a leading SaaS ID verification provider," said James DeBello, Chairman and CEO, Mitek.

