Mitek Names SaaS Veteran Jeff Davison as Chief Financial Officer
Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced that Jeff Davison has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2017. "Jeff brings a wealth of financial, operational and public company experience, and extensive SaaS expertise that will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team as Mitek continues to evolve into a leading SaaS ID verification provider," said James DeBello, Chairman and CEO, Mitek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC