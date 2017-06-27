Labor's Chris Bowen puts female quota...

Labor's Chris Bowen puts female quotas for ASX boards on the table

Australia should consider quotas for women on ASX boards if the numbers don't improve, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen says. In a speech on Monday, Mr Bowen will say that it would be better if equality was achieved without quotas, but quotas worked.

