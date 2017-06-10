KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought ...

KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

