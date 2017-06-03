Infosys to hire 20,000 this year
Chennai: IT services major Infosys said it will hire 20,000 people this year as against only 400 people being asked to leave on performance grounds and termed reports of large-scale job losses as overstated. "With respect to all the talks of layoffs, its regular performance based things that we do every year.
