IBM's Transformation Is On Track And It's Still A Safe Haven Stock
IBM have had some bad headlines lately. Whether it's something about 20 consecutive quarters of falling revenue, Warren Buffet reducing Berkshire's stake or Facebook withdrawing its WhatsApp messaging platform from the company's cloud service, it's definitely been a bad run of negative coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC