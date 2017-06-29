How much does it cost to influence an...

How much does it cost to influence an election? About $400,000

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Want to influence an election? All you need is about $400,000, according to cyber-security consultant Trend Micro Inc. That's the sum it takes to buy followers on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, hire companies to write and disseminate fake news postings over a period of 12 months and run sophisticated websites to influence public opinion, according to Udo Schneider, a security expert for the German-speaking market at Trend Micro. "Hacking the actual voting process isn't worth it as it leaves traces, is very expensive and technologically challenging," Schneider said Wednesday at a security conference organized by Deutsche Telekom in Berlin.

