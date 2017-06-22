Harbor Advisors LLC Maintains Positio...

Harbor Advisors LLC Maintains Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Harbor Advisors LLC maintained its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock at the end of the first quarter.

