Glu Mobile (GLUU) versus Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Glu Mobile and Changyou.com Limited are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. Glu Mobile has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.