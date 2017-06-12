Gartner Names 4 Leaders in Enterprise...

Gartner Names 4 Leaders in Enterprise Mobility Management MQ

16 hrs ago Read more: CMSWire

In spite of this being the fourth year Gartner has released the report, people are still confused what enterprise mobility management means This is the fourth year Gartner has published a Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites, yet the analysts who wrote the report - Rob Smith, Bryan Taylor, Manjunath Bhat, Chris Silva, Terrence Cosgrove - shared an interesting observation: they still get inquiry calls about MDM from companies who have never heard of EMM.

Chicago, IL

