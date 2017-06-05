Fox wants to be the next big player i...

Fox wants to be the next big player in gaming

15 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Rupert Murdoch's media empire is a major player in Hollywood -- and now Fox wants to become a force in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry, too. FoxNext, a video game unit set up by 21st Century Fox earlier this year, said Wednesday it was buying Aftershock, a creator of mobile games that is working on a series tied to James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" and its upcoming sequels.

Chicago, IL

