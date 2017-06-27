FIS Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $2.0 Billion of Certain Senior Notes
Each Tender Offer is open to all registered holders of such series of Notes . Subject to the Maximum Tender Offer Amount and the Tender Caps , the amount of a series of Notes that is purchased in the Tender Offers on the Settlement Date will be based on the acceptance priority level for such series set forth in the table below and on the cover page of the Offer to Purchase, dated June 26, 2017 , subject to the proration arrangements applicable to the Tender Offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC