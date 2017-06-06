Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Cor...

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 27th.

Chicago, IL

