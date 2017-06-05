Ericom Unveils New Browser Isolation Solution at Infosecurity Europe

Ericom will be presenting the technology at Infosecurity Europe 2017 Booth K84, taking place at Olympia London on June 6-8, and will be delivering the enterprise-grade web security product later this year. Designed to address the massive volume of ransomware and other malware plaguing today's enterprises and users via browsers, Ericom Shield isolates all web browsing from vulnerable endpoints, and is now the safest way for users to freely browse the Internet.

