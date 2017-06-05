Embarcadero and TMS Software Team Up ...

Embarcadero and TMS Software Team Up for Application Integration with Cloud Services

The open component architecture in Embarcadero Delphi alongside TMS Software's ready-to-use components allows developers to access cloud services programmatically in a matter of minutes instead of studying service API documentation for hours. TMS Software offers components that provide easy, object oriented access to popular cloud services such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft Live Calendar, PayPal, Flickr, LinkedIn, YouTube and many more.

Chicago, IL

