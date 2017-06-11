Elkfork Partners LLC Has $148,000 Pos...

Elkfork Partners LLC Has $148,000 Position in CACI International Inc

15 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in CACI International Inc by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

