Don't ignore DDoS protection when attack trends change
Businesses should ensure that they are still securely protected against DDoS attacks, despite the recent growth of other trends such as ransomware. That's the warning from Arbor Networks, which is urging organizations of all sizes to make sure they stay safe online as DDoS attacks are still rife around the world.
