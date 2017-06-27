Delhi family of four among seven killed in Gulmarg cable car mishap
Seven people, including four of a Delhi family, were killed and four others injured when strong winds uprooted a pine tree, which, in turn, hit the Gulmarg cable car ropeway causing it to derail on Sunday afternoon. This is the first such incident in the history of the 19-year-old Gulmarg Gondola project, the second highest operating cable car in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC