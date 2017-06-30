Cyber Risk News & Trends
The global "WannaCry" ransomware attack that peaked last week as well as the growing threat of Adylkuzz, another new piece of malware, illustrate a basic problem that will only become more pressing as ever more of our systems become connected: The internet wasn't designed with security in mind, and dealing with that reality isn't cheap or easy. Executives and investors are hiring an unlikely crowd to help them do deals: computer geeks.
