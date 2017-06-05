Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgment in software lawsuit
The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by ACI Worldwide of the $43.8 million judgment won by rival software firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks. Baldwin Hackett had accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin's business relationships when ACI sued Baldwin, alleging software pirating.
