Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgme...

Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgment in software lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by ACI Worldwide of the $43.8 million judgment won by rival software firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks. Baldwin Hackett had accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin's business relationships when ACI sued Baldwin, alleging software pirating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC