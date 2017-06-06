CIO Survey: Mainframe More Secure Than Other Systems, but 84 Percent...

Nearly Three-quarters of Organizations Rely Only on Log-Files to Detect Insider Threats on the Mainframe, Exposing Them to Data Breaches 78 percent of organizations identify the mainframe as more secure than other systems, with most using it as a core repository for their most sensitive customer data. However, the complexity and siloed nature of mainframe environments make it difficult for businesses to track employee access and usage of customer data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.