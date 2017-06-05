Changyou.com updates Q2 guidance

Changyou.com updates Q2 guidance due to the launch of Changyou's Legacy TLBB mobile game and the game's preliminary performance in the market. The company now expects total revenue to be in the range of $140M and $150M, compared with the previous guidance of $110Mn to $120M.

Chicago, IL

