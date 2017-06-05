Capgemini wins the 2017 Pega Partner Award for Partner Excellence in Accelerating Growth
Capgemini was presented with the award at the annual PegaWorld conference held in Las Vegas. For the 6th year running, Capgemini was recognized for its successful collaboration with Pega in driving business development and growth among new and existing clients.
