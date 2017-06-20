Cadence Custom/Analog and Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Enabled ...
The 7LP process node is expected to deliver 40 percent better performance and twice the area scaling than the previous 14nm FinFET technology. GF has enabled the Cadencei 1 2 implementation tools and reference flow for the 7LP platform, providing high-volume customers with the ability to create reliable, advanced-node chips for the high-performance compute , server/datacenter, premium mobility AP, machine learning and vision processing markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC