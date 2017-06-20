Cadence Custom/Analog and Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Enabled ...

The 7LP process node is expected to deliver 40 percent better performance and twice the area scaling than the previous 14nm FinFET technology. GF has enabled the Cadencei 1 2 implementation tools and reference flow for the 7LP platform, providing high-volume customers with the ability to create reliable, advanced-node chips for the high-performance compute , server/datacenter, premium mobility AP, machine learning and vision processing markets.

