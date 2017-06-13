Banks are back as ASX has best day in...

Banks are back as ASX has best day in seven months

Sydney Morning Herald

The ASX dodged the US mini-tech-wreck on Tuesday, surging to its best daily performance in seven months, as investors flooded back into beaten-up bank stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shrugged off a downbeat Wall Street lead to gain steadily throughout the day.

Chicago, IL

