Asure Software Awarded a place on the G-Cloud 9 Framework
Asure Software , a leading global provider of Digital Workspace software and Human Capital Management, announced today that its room and desk booking, space management and space utilisation software have been awarded a place on the Cloud Software Services, part of the G-Cloud 9 Framework. In 2011, the UK government established a "Cloud First" approach to IT, mandating that central government purchases IT services through the cloud.
