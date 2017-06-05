Asure Software Awarded a place on the...

Asure Software Awarded a place on the G-Cloud 9 Framework

Asure Software , a leading global provider of Digital Workspace software and Human Capital Management, announced today that its room and desk booking, space management and space utilisation software have been awarded a place on the Cloud Software Services, part of the G-Cloud 9 Framework. In 2011, the UK government established a "Cloud First" approach to IT, mandating that central government purchases IT services through the cloud.

