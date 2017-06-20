Activision Blizzard Extends Exchange Offer with Respect to Certain of Its Senior Notes
The exchange offer had been scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 1, 2017. The extension of the exchange offer has been made to allow holders of outstanding Old Notes who have not yet tendered their Old Notes for exchange additional time to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC