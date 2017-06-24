ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Receives A...

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

