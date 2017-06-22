Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Decreased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas
Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 45,478 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period.
