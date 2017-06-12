167,701 Shares in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC
Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC