$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) This Quarter

13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29.

Chicago, IL

