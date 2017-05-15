Xero director sells down stake to rai...

Xero director sells down stake to raise funds for charity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Xero director Craig Winkler, who founded rival accounting software firm MYOB, says he sold down his stake in the cloud-based software firm as part of a 10-year plan to liquidate assets to fund philanthropic pursuits. Winkler sold 3 million shares on and off market at an average $22.63 apiece for a total of $67.9 million yesterday through First NZ Capital, a notice to the stock exchange shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC