Xero director sells down stake to raise funds for charity
Xero director Craig Winkler, who founded rival accounting software firm MYOB, says he sold down his stake in the cloud-based software firm as part of a 10-year plan to liquidate assets to fund philanthropic pursuits. Winkler sold 3 million shares on and off market at an average $22.63 apiece for a total of $67.9 million yesterday through First NZ Capital, a notice to the stock exchange shows.
