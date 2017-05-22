Why you should invest in AI talent now

Why you should invest in AI talent now

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CIO

"Mark Minevich didn't mince words in his Rise of the Autonomous Enterprise presentation here at Interop last week: "Whoever doesn't get involved in AI will die and get phased out." Minevich, a senior advisor to the government's Council of Competitiveness in Washington D.C., ticked off several examples of companies that have transformed industries by leveraging AI technologies , including Amazon with its personalized recommendations and Tesla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC