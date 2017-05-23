Why Take-Two's Initial Slide Didn't M...

Why Take-Two's Initial Slide Didn't Make Sense

15 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Shares of Take Two Interactive Software Inc were trading lower by around 10 percent after the company announced a delay in a game release Monday. But the stock erased all of the losses and were trading higher by more than 8 percent after Tuesday's opening bell when the company announced fourth-quarter earnings.

