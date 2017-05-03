[video] @Docker & #Kubernetes Keynote | @CloudExpo #AI #Serverless #DevOps
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo , Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy.
