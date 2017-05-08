Top Image Systems Selected by CIOReview as one of the 20 Most...
Top Image Systems, Ltd. , a global innovator of intelligent content processing solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected by CIOReview as one of the 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers for 2017. The selection was made on merit following extensive analysis of over 300 companies offering add-ons to SAP solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|3 hr
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC