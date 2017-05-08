Top Image Systems Selected by CIORevi...

Top Image Systems Selected by CIOReview as one of the 20 Most...

6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Top Image Systems, Ltd. , a global innovator of intelligent content processing solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected by CIOReview as one of the 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers for 2017. The selection was made on merit following extensive analysis of over 300 companies offering add-ons to SAP solutions.

