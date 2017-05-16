Tony's Chocolonely Expands Internatio...

Tony's Chocolonely Expands Internationally with the Descartes Global Logistic Network

Descartes Systems Group , the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Tony's Chocolonely, one of the Netherlands' leading chocolate brands, is using the Descartes Global Logistics Networka to support expansion into the United States of America by streamlining electronic communications and order-to-cash processes with retailers. "To accelerate our mission of making the cacao industry 100% free of slave labour, we needed to grow our business in the USA given the significant demand for chocolate and the presence of key players in the chocolate industry in that market," said Frans Pannekoek, 'Bean to Bar tender' and responsible for the Supply Chain at Tony's Chocolonely.

