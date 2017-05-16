Tony's Chocolonely Expands Internationally with the Descartes Global Logistic Network
Descartes Systems Group , the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Tony's Chocolonely, one of the Netherlands' leading chocolate brands, is using the Descartes Global Logistics Networka to support expansion into the United States of America by streamlining electronic communications and order-to-cash processes with retailers. "To accelerate our mission of making the cacao industry 100% free of slave labour, we needed to grow our business in the USA given the significant demand for chocolate and the presence of key players in the chocolate industry in that market," said Frans Pannekoek, 'Bean to Bar tender' and responsible for the Supply Chain at Tony's Chocolonely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC