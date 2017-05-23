Take-Two's full-year revenue forecast...

Take-Two's full-year revenue forecast hit by delay of 'Red Dead' game

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A promotion for the computer game ''Grand Theft Auto Five'' is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year revenue well below analysts' estimates as it pushed out the launch of its highly anticipated Western action-adventure "Red Dead" videogame to spring 2018 from fall 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC