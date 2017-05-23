Take-Two's full-year revenue forecast hit by delay of 'Red Dead' game
FILE PHOTO: A promotion for the computer game ''Grand Theft Auto Five'' is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year revenue well below analysts' estimates as it pushed out the launch of its highly anticipated Western action-adventure "Red Dead" videogame to spring 2018 from fall 2017.
