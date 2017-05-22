Take-Two pushes 'Red Dead' launch to next year, shares sink
Rockstar Games, the videogame studio owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, said on Monday the launch of its highly-awaited Western action-adventure videogame, "Red Dead Redemption 2", would be pushed to spring next year. Shares of Take-Two dipped 10.3 percent to $61.96 in trading after the bell.
