Take-Two Interactive Celebrates Solid...

Take-Two Interactive Celebrates Solid Results Despite "Red Dead Redemption 2" Delay

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

That's why investors briefly panicked late Monday night, when Take-Two said that the much-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 would have its release delayed. That put even greater importance on the company's earnings report to reassure investors of the game-maker's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC