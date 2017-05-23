Take-Two Interactive Celebrates Solid Results Despite "Red Dead Redemption 2" Delay
That's why investors briefly panicked late Monday night, when Take-Two said that the much-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 would have its release delayed. That put even greater importance on the company's earnings report to reassure investors of the game-maker's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC