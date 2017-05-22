Take-Two -9% on 'Red Dead Redemption 2' delay
Take-Two Interactive has tumbled and is down 9% now after hours after news that highly anticipated game sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 is being delayed to spring 2018 . "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," studio Rockstar Games says in a release where it teases new screenshots.
