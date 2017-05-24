Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director ...

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 7,039 Shares

Tableau Software Inc Director A Brooke Seawell sold 7,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $425,155.60.

