Synchronoss Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors ...
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. of the June 30, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company. If you invested in Synchronoss stock or options between May 5, 2016 and April 27, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC