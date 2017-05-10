Synchronoss Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors ...

Synchronoss Deadline Alert: Faruqi & ...

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. of the June 30, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company. If you invested in Synchronoss stock or options between May 5, 2016 and April 27, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .

