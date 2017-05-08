Stratasys unveils an assembly line of cloud-controlled robotic 3D printers

Stratasys is developing a cloud-service platform that comprises expandable, server rack-like modular 3D printer units configured under one software platform to work simultaneously to mass produce parts. The assembly line-style 3D printing platform will reside both in Stratasys' own facilities as well as on the premises of business partners who can use the new Continuous Build 3D Demonstrator system to build their own parts or allow customers to use it for their own manufacturing needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.